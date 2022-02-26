Lingard Was Desperate To Join Our Club – Newcastle

Newcastle director, Amanda Staveley has come out to say that Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard desperately wanted to join the club in January. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club did everything possible to bring the English forward in before deadline day, but Manchester United were just not willing to let him go.

Amanda added that Lingard really wanted to be a part of the Newcastle project and that shows the club is heading in the right direction.

His words, “We were 19th going into the window. So we had that, an illiquid market, and the complexity of Covid-19, which meant clubs didn’t want to sell because they didn’t know where their squads would end up.”

“We had to encourage players – ‘we’ll be a safe place for you, we’ll deliver and grow’. Some desperately wanted to come to us, like Sven [Botman], who still does very much and has talked very openly about that.”

“Coming through all that showed us we can do it, that we can stick to our plan and if we get criticised on the last day for: ‘Oh, you’re going after Jesse [Lingard]’, well, Jesse wanted to come to us.”

“We did everything. We never stopped. From the start to the finish, we did not stop working.”