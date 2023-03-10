Lisandro Martinez’s Playing Style Is Tough, But Not Unfair – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to explain why Lisandro Martinez is so important to the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Martinez‘s style of playing is quite tough, but not unfair, and his positioning, anticipation and cooperation qualities make him stand out as a defender.

Erik added that it is very extraordinary to work with the Argentine because he always wants to improve.

His words, “I see ‘The Butcher’ in a positive way. Not in a negative way. His playing [style is] tough but not unfair. I think he is, especially, he is a defender, and he is defending in a good way – on the ball because it is [about] positioning, anticipation and co-operation.”

“It is sublime. It’s extraordinary to work with him and because he has that capacity, and he wants to improve day by day. So, it’s nice to see his defending style. His attitude – everyone loves it, the fans love it, the defence loves it, and it gives spirit to the team. [When he is] on the ball, he can deal with it. I like him as a player. I like the attitude [that he has], and I hope that we can co-operate for a long time together.”