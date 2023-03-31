Liverpool Is Already Discussing With Future Signings – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is positive about the club’s summer transfer business. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, talks over potential signings have already taken place, and it has been positive ahead of what will be a busy summer for the club.

Klopp added that planning for next season was done extensively during the recent international break.

His words, “That [plan for next season] is the only thing we do [during the break], apart from have a few days off. We do not plan training sessions or things like this. On the player side, I’m positive, I would say. But there are talks, not decisions. We are busy, as you can imagine.”