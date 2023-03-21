LP’s Alex Otti wins 10 of 16 LGAs as INEC reviews results

Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP, is currently leading after collation of results of Saturday’s governorship election from 16 of 17 local government areas of Abia State.

InfoStride News had reported the suspension of collation of the gubernatorial election result from Obingwa Local Government Area.

INEC cited the attack and invasion of its office in the council area by suspected political thugs as the reason for the suspension.

The electoral commission is currently reviewing the governorship election result from Obingwa LGA.

However, the result announced by the State Returning Officer, Nnenna Oti, indicated that Otti is leading by a wide margin after winning 10 of the 16 local government areas in the state.

On the other hand, Okey Ahiwe, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate won in five local government areas.

The results collated from the 16 LGAs showed Otti is leading with 172, 246 votes while his main challenger, Ahiwe of the PDP, polled a total of 78,628 votes.

The difference in the margin between the LP and the PDP candidates stands at 93,618 votes.

It is, however, unclear how PDP could win about 94, 000 voters without LP securing additional votes.

The contentious Obingwa LGA has 157, 390, registered voters, out of which 154, 966 voters collected Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, but only 26, 845 voters were accredited for the exercise in the area during the March 18 election.