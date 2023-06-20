Lukaku Helped Manchester City To Win The UCL – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to insist that his club side only won the Champions League final because Romelu Lukaku failed to score from three metres. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot tell Barcelona what to do about their current financial struggles because he is just a manager who won the UCL because a striker missed the goal from three metres.

Pep added that Xavi and his club director, Mateu Alemany will know what to do to solve the present problem.

His words, “They have won the league and the club knows what they have to do. Xavi and [club director] Mateu Alemany know much better than me what they have to do. I don’t know. I am European champion because a player failed three metres from the goalie.”