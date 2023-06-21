Maguire Has Handled His Lack Of Minutes At MUFC Very Well – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to reiterate that he is concerned over Harry Maguire’s lack of minutes at MUFC. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Harry is the captain of an incredible football club, and even if he has handled not playing much in recent months very well, it cannot continue like that.

Southgate added that Maguire must be frustrated not to play as much as he used to, so something must be done.

His words, “Harry is captain of an incredible football club so that is a difficult situation, he will obviously be frustrated not to play as much as he would like but I think he has handled that really well, he has publicly talked well about supporting the team,”

“It is clear, really. I think Harry and Kalvin are the two who have played the least in terms of guys in this squad this season but we have gone with them because in these two positions we think they are still ahead of others that might have played more. But it is then hard when that competition gets more even and you are not playing regularly to see their form, see their fitness so that is the challenge for everybody.”