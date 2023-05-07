Manchester City Is Tired Of Missing Out On The UCL – Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva has come out to claim that the club is not afraid of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Manchester City players have a lot of respect for the current defending champions of the UCL, he and his teammates do not fear Real Madrid in any way.

Silva added that the UCL competition is one the club wants to win after missing out on it for so long.

His words, “We have a lot of respect for them, yes, but not any fear at all. Why should we fear them? We’ll try to keep the momentum we’ve built over two months to arrive very confident to beat them, knowing they won the Champions League last season for a reason.”

“It’s not about the badge, It’s never about the badge. It’s about the players that are on the pitch. If Madrid didn’t have Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Benzema — I could say all of them — they wouldn’t win anything because the shirt doesn’t do it on its own. We’d be stupid not to respect them but we have that goal knowing we lost last year in tough circumstances. This time we will try to make it different.”

“We’re not going to lie. This is definitely a competition we want because it’s the only one we haven’t won yet. We’re in a very good position to be fighting for all three trophies. The FA Cup final is a derby, it would be lovely for our fans.”

“Then the Champions League is a trophy we’d really love, and the Premier League would be five in six years and we would go down in history. ‘I wouldn’t be able to tell you which one I want the most. I want them all, a lot! And we’re going to keep battling away, knowing that, yes, we could win them all, yet we could lose them all too.”