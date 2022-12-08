Mane Never Gives Defenders Any Rest On The Ball – Walker

England defender, Kyle Walker has come out to say that Sadio Mane is the toughest opponent he has played against, and not Neymar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he believes Neymar is a fantastic player, Mane is his toughest opponent yet because he never gives you a moment’s rest on the ball.

Walker added that Mane does not just focus on attacking when he plays, he defends against defenders as well.

His words, “For me… Technically, I didn’t play against Mbappe [when Man City played PSG]. One versus one it was more Neymar. I think Neymar is a fantastic player,”

“I would probably say Sadio Mane [is the toughest I have played against]. Just because he never gives you a moment’s rest on the ball. I am not saying that the other guys that I mentioned don’t but, you know, they probably don’t defend as much as, you know, Mane does and they use or save their energy when they are attacking. So for me, it’d probably be Mane.”