Mbappe Is The Most Complete Striker In Qatar – Drogba

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has come out to say that Kylian Mbappe is the most complete striker in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes a complete striker is someone who can create an assist as well as score, and no one is doing it better than the Frenchman at the World Cup.

Drogba added that he also had to tune his game to become a striker like that many years ago.

His words, “For me, a complete striker is someone who can create an assist as well as score – someone who can change the game within one action.”

“I am going to tell you how I became that type of player myself, but I don’t think there are many of them at this World Cup.”

“Some teams even prefer to play without a striker at all, but in the big moments I always think you need someone to finish the actions, as well as start them.”

“England have Harry Kane, who I love to I watch, but France’s Kylian Mbappe is the player who stands out as the being the best at doing all of those things I have mentioned, all together.”

“If you put Mbappe in a centre-forward’s position, he will score goals but still come back and try and make chances for other people – you can see he was doing that a lot in France’s first two games in Qatar.”

“He can expose defenders one-on-one with his pace but I think the fact he has played in different forward positions for his club, Paris St-Germain, has helped to make his game more rounded – to become more complete, if you like.”

“That is how it worked for me too. I became a complete striker, if you will allow me to call myself that, because I learned how to develop my game and give myself more tools to use on the pitch.”