Mercy Chinwo Shouldn’t Crucify Me For My Harmless Lyrics – Obidiz

Popular singer, Obidiz has come out to respond to gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s threat to file a N2bn lawsuit against him for using her name in a secular song. Recall that Mercy Chinwo had, through her lawyer, issued a cease and desist letter to Obidiz ordering him to take down his song titled “Mercy Chinwo” from all digital music platforms.

A letter from Mercy read, “That you immediately CEASE AND DESIST from any further use of the name and image of Our Client in promotion of your music.

4.2 That you take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled “Mercy Chinwo” which you published on be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud and any other platform whereby you made such publication.”

Reacting, Obidiz simply wrote, “Na song I sing I no kill person. Mercy Chinwo for church, but in the club she’s Cardi B set’ you want to crucify me, I only Talk about a lady that I met, na she I sing about.”

