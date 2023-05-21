Messi’s Game Has Evolved In Recent Years – Lewandowski

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski has come out to say that he wants to play with Lionel Messi in Spain. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Messi is one of the legends of the game, and it is definitely easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does.

Lewandowski added that Messi’s playing style has evolved in recent years, and he thinks differently now.

His words, “I want to play with Messi here in Barcelona. He has changed his style in recent years. It is easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does.”

“Messi’s playing style has evolved in recent years. He thinks differently, and positions himself differently on the pitch. He has a unique sense. We would definitely use it. Where will I put it on the pitch? You’ll have to ask Xavi about that.”