Mitrovic’s Ban Shouldn’t Be Excessive – Marco Silva

Fulham manager, Marco Silva has come out to say that Aleksandar Mitrovic does not deserve a long ban for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll definitely speak to his striker on how he can control his emotions better in such situations in the future, but he doesn’t want any ban to go overboard.

Silva added that he hopes the decision-makers will be fair with the punishment he’ll be getting eventually.

His words on his own ban, “I am not going to lie. I didn’t say he was a really nice guy and the decision was fair. But he didn’t hear me,”

On Mitrovic, “I didn’t see in a so, so bad way. He pushed the referee and Mitro should control his emotions. I saw the image and I will speak with him.”

“But I hope the people who are going to decide do so with fairness that the moment deserves.”