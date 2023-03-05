MUFC Players Must Be Ashamed With That Result – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to say that MUFC players were absolutely shocking vs Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects the players to be ashamed of that performance because they completely went missing on the pitch when the going got tough.

Roy Keane added that the senior players did not cover themselves in glory as well because there was no leadership on the pitch.

His words, “A shocking day,”

“The senior players were embarrassing. They didn’t show any leadership skills. A really tough day for Man United and thank goodness I have never been part of losing like that.”

“The players will be ashamed when the going got tough, they went missing. I never thought United were back to their very best. They have been giving teams chances but today Liverpool didn’t let them off the hook.”