MUFC Should Not Sack Erik ten Hag – Louis van Gaal

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has not done a good job at Old Trafford, Louis van Gaal has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if MUFC has shown that he can be a good manager, he has simply not done a fantastic job at MUFC thus far.

Van Gaal added that he does not think the Dutch manager should be sacked, but he definitely has to improve.

His word, “Of course, he shouldn’t be sacked. But I also needed more time at Manchester United. I won the FA Cup, and for 20 years before me, no United manager had won it. Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and also qualified for the Champions League in his first year. So I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time, but I can also be more critical. He has not done it fantastically—you can give criticism—but he has also shown he is a good manager.”

