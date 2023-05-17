My Legacy In England Will Be The Style Of Football I Played – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that the main legacy of his time at the club will be the outstanding football his side played. He recently revealed that he will not be judged on how many trophies he won in England, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his legacy in England is already exceptional, and he is rest assured that fans will remember his team for scoring a lot of goals and playing beautiful football.

Pep added that winning trophies is definitely important as well, but it is not the only factor.

His words, “My legacy is already exceptional already. The legacy is that we have had one hell of a time here for many years. And the legacy is that the fans will remember that we scored many goals, that we conceded very few, and that we won a lot of trophies. In these last few years I’ve had a blast. It’s like a good book. And perhaps in Europe people have not noticed, but here we’ve had a great time. That’s the legacy.”

On his formation vs Real Madrid, “Hopefully you can see tomorrow, but it will be nothing special, I’m not overthinking tomorrow, don’t worry guys,” he added. “Nothing different to what we’ve done, just more fluid and play a bit better.”