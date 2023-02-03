My Mum Is A Survivor – Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has come out to say that his mother, Ata Johnson was involved in a scary car accident and that she miraculously survived. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to God that his mother is currently okay because he knows angels of mercy watched over his mom all through the accident.

He then thanked the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments for being so caring and focused, and for staying on the phone and talking to him through it all.

His words, “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver, and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

WOW.