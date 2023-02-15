My New Girlfriend Chooses The Clothes I Buy At The Mall – Pique

Ex-Spain and Barcelona footballer, Gerard Pique has come out to open up on his relationship with Clara Chia Marti. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, she actually controls his wardrobe, and even when they go to the shop to buy new clothes, she chooses on his behalf.

His words, “The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me. I am a puppet.”

