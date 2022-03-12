My Son With Mercy Aigbe Is Not A Bastard – Lanre Gentry

Ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Olanrewaju Gentry has come out to speak on his new marriage. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy to have fulfilled his pledge to get married last year, and his family is currently blessed with a baby girl who looks very much like his first son.

Lanre added that children born in his family have a certain birthmark, and he is happy to announce that Juwon and his daughter both have that mark.

His words, “I said I was going to get married last year and I did. We did our traditional and court wedding on September 11, 2021. We now have a baby girl and she looks very much like Olajuwon, whom some have claimed may not be my biological son. A man who was sneaking to have sexual intercourse with another man’s wife cannot have the guts to request for a DNA test. Children born in my family have a certain birthmark, and Juwon and my daughter have it.”

