Ndidi’s Red Card Vs Napoli Was Harsh – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to say that he is not happy with how Ndidi was red-carded vs Napoli. He recently revealed that the referee was definitely harsh to send off the Nigerian midfielder.

According to him, he doesn’t think the ref had a great game yesterday and he doesn’t even feel Ndidi deserved a first yellow for his tackle that stopped the attacker.

Brendan Rodgers added that officiating has to be better in football matches for there to be no complaints after the game.

His words, “I did not think the referee was very good. He was unfortunate and had done really well to get through the game to get to that point after the early yellow.”

“He is just trying to stop the attacker. It was a little bit harsh, I didn’t think the first one was yellow. I did not think the referee was great.”