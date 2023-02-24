Newcastle United Will Be Frustrating To Play Against – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to admit that Newcastle are an annoying team to face ahead of their Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Newcastle are a very frustrating team to play against, but MUFC will need to find a way because winning the trophy is definitely a must this season.

Erik added that the players have also mastered the art of wasting time during games, so he expects that antic as well.

His words, “They’re an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win.”

“They try to annoy you. We have to make sure that we play our game and we focus on our game. You see the referee wants to play an effective time. They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it. So it’s up to us that we get speed in the game and we are also then dependent on the refereeing as well.”