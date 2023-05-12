Nick Jonas Watched Me Win Miss World When He Was 7 – Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood star and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra has come out to share that her husband, Nick Jonas watched her win the Miss World pageant in 2000. She recently revealed this during Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was shocked to find out that her spouse who is 30 now had seen her win the competition when he was just 7.

Chopra added that her father-in-law who loves watching beauty pageants told her Nick saw her win.

Her words, “I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, [I] didn’t have a lot of practice,”

“I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr, my father-in-law, loves watching pageants. And he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.”

“Like, that was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, And he was sitting there, and he was watching.”

“I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be.”

“I think that people collide because you’re supposed to create…memories that you will take forward, family.”