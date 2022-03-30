Nigeria vs Ghana: Buhari Shunned Match Over Information That Stadium Would Be Bombed, Says Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has claimed that an information about terrorists’ plan to bomb the Moshood Abiola Stadium, on Tuesday, made President Muhammadu Buhari stay away from the World Cup qualifying playoff between Nigeria and Ghana.

For an important match such as the World Cup qualifying playoff with Ghana, the President would have been expected in the stand, as his physical presence would serve as motivation for the players.

The game was played in Abuja and the President is in the country,

And Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, had disclosed that Buhari may likely be present at the Moshood Abiola stadium for the second leg tie.

However, some gunmen suspected to be terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train between Katari and Rigina axis on Monday night, leaving hundreds of passengers dead in the attack.

As InfoStride News captured it, many passengers were said to have been initially kidnapped, including Zamfara State former deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Liman

Others were shot dead and an unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of gunshots.

Reno Omokri also slammed Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who he said had before now, been “campaigning for the terrorists.”

“He is quiet now. But if anything is done against these terrorists, Gumi will shout, and Buhari will support him. We are really cowards in this country. People like Gumi, know those behind these attacks!” Omokri tweeted.

Omokri quoted Gumi, who once said that “bandits don’t kill anybody”

Furthermore, Omokri lamented the second attack by terrorists on a train station in less than 24 hours, recalling on May 8, 2014, when “General Buhari asked then President Jonathan to resign if he could not secure Nigeria.”

He added that, “It is now clear that Buhari needs to take his own counsel! Nigeria is on autopilot!”

Making further claims, Omokri, who worked under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, said, “The Super Eagles were told that Buhari would attend today’s match. That upset them. The reason he did not turn up was not because of the Kaduna train bombing. Buhari does not care about that. He did not attend because security report said the stadium would be bombed.”

He went on to lambast the minister of transport, Chibuike Amaechi, accusing him of being incompetent.