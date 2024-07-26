Close Menu
    Obama Endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidency

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Friday that he would endorse Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House.

    In a post on his X handle, Obama, alongside his wife, Michelle, expressed their support for Harris, stating that she would make an excellent President for the United States.

    “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris.

    Barack Obama
    We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” Obama said on the X platform.

