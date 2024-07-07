Okupe Describes Rivers State Leadership Crisis as Misfortune, Calls for Political Solution

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson and Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, has described the leadership crisis in Rivers State as a total misfortune.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Okupe stressed that the problem requires a political solution.

Rivers State has been embroiled in a crisis due to a power tussle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The rift has split the State House of Assembly, with lawmakers loyal to both factions electing different Speakers.

Okupe attributed the crisis to a disregard for rules and laws, emphasizing that while the judiciary can help rectify the situation, a political solution is the best way to resolve the ongoing turmoil.

“That is a total misfortune, and the real issue, if we look at it properly, is that we do not obey our laws. If only we obey our laws, this situation cannot surface at all,” Okupe stated.

“The courts have to help; the judiciary must be consistent, fair, and judge according to law, not any other sentiment.”

He continued, “Let us all obey our laws and our rules and let the court adjudicate according to the law, and anybody who flouts the law should pay for it.

The way things are going in Rivers right now is dangerous, but a political solution is what I will suggest, as a very experienced politician.”

Okupe emphasized that politics is about interest and that the crisis would end if the interests of the disagreeing parties are discussed and reconciled.

“In all my years of politics, I have never seen anything in this world that a political solution cannot resolve in all political disagreements. Politics is about interest.

What is the interest of A and what is the interest of B, and how can we marry them? That’s all,” he concluded.