Olamide And Pocolee Sent Me A DM, No One Linked Me To Them – Portable

Popular singer, Portable has come out to rubbish reports that Pocolee and Olamide made him famous. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he was already popular before he met both celebrities, and his music was doing fine before either of them reached out.

Portable added that they both sent him a DM before they met, and no one linked him to them as reports have been saying.

