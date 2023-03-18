Olumide Oworu’s Attackers Were Masquerading As APC Supporters – Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot has come out to condemn the attack on the campaign team of his opponent, Olumide Oworu. The Lagos State House of Assembly member who is contesting to be re-elected for a third term recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Oworu’s attackers are nothing but overzealous political jobbers masquerading as party supporters, and he condemns the act of violence strongly.

Desmond added that everyone should allow reasons prevail and put their emotions under control in the interest of all Lagosians.

His words, “The attention of the Media Office of Hon. Olushola Desmond Elliott has been drawn to the senseless attack on the supporters of the Labour Party in Surulere by suspected thugs and overzealous political jobbers masquerading as party supporters.”

“Honourable Elliot has reiterated at several fora in the build up to the general election that he would never be a party to any move that seeks to undermine the peaceful coexistence that we currently enjoy in Lagos State as citizens under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

“He condemns in strong terms violence in whatever guise and as a law abiding citizen, he has called on everyone, to allow reasons prevail and put their emotions under control in the interest of all Lagosians.”

“Mr Elliot is peaceful and law abiding and has enjoined his teeming supporters to remain law abiding as well while urging them to come out in their numbers to vote all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Saturday.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.