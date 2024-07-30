Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Oluremi Tinubu Donates Rice and Cash to 2,400 Households in Bauchi

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 25kg bags of rice to 2,400 households in Bauchi State.

    This gesture was announced in a video shared by AIT on its X handle on Tuesday.

    The wife of Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Bala Muhammed, confirmed the First Lady’s donation, stating that each household also received N10,000 from her office.

    First Lady Remi Tinubu
    First Lady Remi Tinubu

    “Today, we are witnessing another milestone of food distribution to 2,400 people by the Renewed Hope Initiative, the foundation of the First Lady of Nigeria. Each beneficiary will receive a 25kg bag of rice and the sum of N10,000 from my office.

    We extend our gratitude to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Bala Muhammed,” Aisha Bala said.

    See also  President Tinubu Vows Support for Governors to Tackle Hunger and Economic Hardship

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News