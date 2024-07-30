Oluremi Tinubu Donates Rice and Cash to 2,400 Households in Bauchi

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 25kg bags of rice to 2,400 households in Bauchi State.

This gesture was announced in a video shared by AIT on its X handle on Tuesday.

The wife of Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Bala Muhammed, confirmed the First Lady’s donation, stating that each household also received N10,000 from her office.

“Today, we are witnessing another milestone of food distribution to 2,400 people by the Renewed Hope Initiative, the foundation of the First Lady of Nigeria. Each beneficiary will receive a 25kg bag of rice and the sum of N10,000 from my office.

We extend our gratitude to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Bala Muhammed,” Aisha Bala said.