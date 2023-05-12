    Login
    Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

    World News

    The announcement was made by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the media following a meeting of leaders whose parties are part of the coalition.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan
    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Pakistan government’s leading coalition partner on Friday announced plans to hold a sit-in before the Supreme Court on Monday to register its protest against the alleged judicial favouritism towards the ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

    The announcement was made by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the media following a meeting of leaders whose parties are part of the group headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

    “Today we have decided that there will be a protest against the Supreme Court’s behaviour. I while representing PDM leadership and appeal to the whole nation that the whole nation should head out for Islamabad on Monday. A big protest will be carried out in front of the Supreme Court,” Rehman said.

