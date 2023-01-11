Pellistri Has A Future At MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to respond to the club’s links with transfer target, Wout Weghorst. He also addressed Facundo Pellistri’s future at Old Trafford, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees a future with Pellistri at Old Trafford because the Uruguayan has been training and progressing since he joined the club.

Ten Hag added that playing more games at MUFC and having more impact is definitely the next step for him.

His words on Weghorst “No, unfortunately, I can’t.”

“I see a future in [Pellistri]. He is doing really well, he is progressing. Also against Everton [in last month’s friendly], I was really happy with his performance. He is coming on and has an effect, that is the next step.”