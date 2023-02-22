Pep Guardiola Decided To Play A Different Way After The World Cup – Cancelo

Former Manchester City defender, Joao Cancelo has come out to reveal his discussion with Pep Guardiola before leaving for Bayern Munich in January. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pep Guardiola simply found a new way of playing after the World Cup that made his full-back play more inside, so he began to prefer Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake to what he had to offer.

Cancelo added that he definitely felt he deserved to keep playing because every player likes to feel important in a team.

His words, “As I already said, he found a way to play, after the World Cup, in which he started playing with a full-back more inside, where I also played, and he liked what he saw with Rico [Lewis] and Nathan [Ake].”

“But I think a player is always a bit selfish. Any player wants to feel important, wants to play and anyone who says otherwise is lying. A competitive player, like me, who aspires to win titles, just wants to play. It’s not a question of devaluing my teammates. But I thought I deserved to play and he didn’t.”

“So we talked, it was a conversation, not a discussion, and we decided that the best thing would be for me to leave this market. An opportunity I couldn’t refuse. It was by mutual agreement. If City didn’t want to, they wouldn’t let me leave, because I had a contract. I’m very professional, I’ve always given my face for all the clubs. I have a difficult personality, yes, but I have never, at any time, disrespected team-mates or coaches.”