Playing Football On December 26 And 28 Is Not Right – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that players need help amid the tight festive schedule. He recently revealed this during his latest press conference, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing on the 26th and the 28th is just not right, and the FA has to consider the footballers by coming up with a solution for such stress.

Klopp added that it is not so difficult to make adjustments that will make life easy for everyone involved in the sport.

His words, “The situation should not be like this,”

“I know so many people think it’s tradition and we want to play on Boxing Day, we could have played on Boxing Day and that would have been no problem at all.”

“But playing on the 26th and the 28th is just not right, I just say that because it’s true and I think we can find solutions for that.”

“It’s not that difficult to play football in a slightly different way. The 26th and the 29th, where’s the problem?”

“It [not playing on 26 and 28] would just help the players, even without Covid, and the problem is now some teams definitely have a proper Covid problem at the moment and you rush a smaller group of players through two games,”

“You need luck in these moments and you should not need luck.”

“We do not stop discussing it because if we don’t discuss it, it just stays like this. Maybe it stays like this anyway but the players need help and help needs to come from other areas.”