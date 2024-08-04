President Tinubu Addresses National Protests, Calls for Unity and Dialogue

In a heartfelt broadcast on August 4, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation in response to the violent protests that have erupted across various states.

The president expressed his sorrow over the unrest, particularly the loss of lives in states like Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna. He emphasized the need for peace and dialogue to resolve the issues at hand.

President Tinubu began by acknowledging the deep pain caused by the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities and businesses. He noted that the protests, which were initially promised to be peaceful, had devolved into chaos, resulting in significant setbacks for the nation. The president commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and urged an end to the bloodshed and violence.

The president underscored his responsibility to maintain public order and protect the lives and property of every citizen. He called on the protesters and their organizers to suspend further protests and engage in dialogue. He emphasized the importance of unity, urging Nigerians to work together regardless of age, party, tribe, or religion to reshape the nation’s destiny. Tinubu warned those exploiting the situation for political gain, stating that the law would catch up with them.

President Tinubu outlined his vision for a just and prosperous Nigeria, where every individual enjoys peace, freedom, and a meaningful livelihood. He highlighted the need for good governance that is open, transparent, and accountable. Reflecting on the economic challenges, Tinubu justified his decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems, despite the short-term pain these measures caused.

In the past 14 months, the Tinubu administration has made significant strides in rebuilding the economy. Government revenues have more than doubled, thanks to efforts to block leakages, introduce automation, and mobilize funding creatively. The president noted that productivity in the non-oil sector is rising, and the country has reduced its debt service burden significantly.

Tinubu highlighted several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic prosperity. Projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway are expected to create thousands of jobs and enhance economic output. He also pointed to the resurgence in the oil and gas industry, with increased production and renewed investor interest.

The president’s speech touched on several initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and supporting small businesses. These include the student loan scheme, the Consumer Credit Corporation, and the Digital and Creative Enterprises program. Tinubu also mentioned the Skill-Up Artisans Programme, the Nigerian Youth Academy, and the National Youth Talent Export Programme, which aim to create millions of jobs and support the growth of technical talents.

Tinubu announced measures to boost food production, including removing tariffs and import duties on essential agricultural products and ordering mechanized farming equipment. He also highlighted the Renewed Hope City and Estate housing initiative, which aims to provide 100,000 housing units over the next three years, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

In his concluding remarks, President Tinubu reassured Nigerians of his commitment to listening and addressing their concerns. He called for unity and cooperation to build a brighter future, urging the nation to choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. Tinubu emphasized the importance of maintaining democratic governance and warned against those who would promote an unconstitutional agenda.

The president’s address ended with a call for peace and the protection of human rights by security operatives, reaffirming his commitment to the safety and security of all Nigerians. He expressed gratitude to the nation and invoked blessings for Nigeria’s continued prosperity.