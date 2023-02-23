Presidential election: Peter Obi ill-prepared to win – LP state chairmen

Barely 24 hours before the presidential election, state chairpersons of the Labour Party, LP, said the party’s candidate Peter Obi was ill-prepared to win the poll.

Gombe State LP chairman and coordinating chairman for the 36 states, Sani Abdulsalami, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Abdulsalami alleged that Obi had neglected the party’s chairpersons in the 36 states.

He added that the presidential candidate of LP does not respect the party’s executives in the states but prefers working with his cronies.

“As members of the Labour Party National Executive and NWC, it is our opinion and informed conclusion that Peter Obi cannot win this election since all party executives have been sidelined.

“He is not ready and is grossly ill-prepared for the presidential race,” Abdulsalami said.