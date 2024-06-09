Real Madrid Signing Mbappe Is Nothing But Greed – Max Eberl

Bayern Munich chief, Max Eberl has come out to blast Real Madrid’s signing of Kylian Mbappe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the signing is nothing short of greedy as far as he is concerned, and it is clear that Real Madrid got their man because they offered a massive signing-on bonus and mammoth wages.

Eberl added that every player or club who is a money-grubbing person will gradually become the nail in football’s coffin.

His words, “You can always become more of a money-grubbing person, but everyone who is a money-grubbing person will gradually become the nail in football’s coffin. If all the money goes out [of the market] at some point, then there will be nothing left for us to do business with. We’re talking about hundreds of millions. That’s too much and at some point you get the feeling that it will burst.

At some point it will be oversaturated and Saudi Arabia will come along. That doesn’t feel very good. I have to say that to be fair, but that’s the market right now. The money is leaving the market. No club benefits from it. Players, families, agents, everyone benefits, but not the clubs. In the past, at least clubs profited. The money stayed in the cycle and that will become less and less now.”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.