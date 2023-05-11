Real Obidients Are Not Insulting Pastor Adeboye – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party during the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has come out to distance himself and his supporters from online attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that some people are masquerading as Obidients to carry out the attacks on the clergyman, and it is simply not acceptable.

Peter Obi added that even if differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics is very wrong.

His words, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.”

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.”

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood.”