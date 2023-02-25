Reports from across the country favour us – Tinubu’s media aide

One of the campaign media aides to Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, AbdulAziz AbdulAziz, has said that reports trickling in from across the country indicate that his candidate is winning the elections.

AbdulAziz said it is yet too soon to project what exactly would happen, but according to him, results coming from various angles of the country shows that the APC presidential candidate is ahead of others.

The media aide, who congratulated Nigerians for their maturity and sense of belonging through the massive turnout to cast their votes, also commended INEC for excellent preparations.

AbdulAziz voted in his Fagge Ward of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said: “But, we learned of late arrivals of voting materials, as well as [late] commencement of voting, for which I appeal to INEC to correct the anomaly to allow for smooth conduct of the election.”

He added: “Whatever I’m saying here is my personal conviction because our boss had spoken and spoken well, but I have the belief that at the end of the election, we will [be] victorious.”