Ricardo Calafiori Would Be A Good Signing For Arsenal – Sagna

Ex-Arsenal defender, Bacary Sagna has come out to explain why he thinks Ricardo Calafiori would be the perfect summer signing for the Gunners. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Riccardo Calafiori is a very good defender he has followed closely in the Serie A, and from watching a lot of Bologna games, he can tell that the youngster is super composed on the ball.

Sagna added that Ricardo can break lines by committing against attackers, and he helps his teams offensively as well.

His words, “Riccardo Calafiori is very good – I’ve followed him a lot in Serie A this season. I’ve seen a lot of Bologna games, and he’s one of the reasons they were able to qualify for the Champions League. He’s calm and composed on the ball – he can break lines by committing and help the side out offensively. He’d be a fantastic player for Arsenal – any club he would join, he would be a fantastic addition.”

