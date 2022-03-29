Richard Williams Wouldn’t Condone Will Smith’s Act Of Violence At The Oscars – Son

Son of Richard Williams and half-brother to tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, Chavoita LeSane has come out to react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. This is coming after Will Smith referenced his dad during his acceptance speech, and the world has been reacting.

His words, “We don’t know all the details of what happened, but we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

