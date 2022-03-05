Rooney Will Prove His Managerial Quality At A Bigger Club – Saha

Ex-Manchester United star, Louis Saha has come out to say that Wayne Rooney can go on to achieve great things as a manager. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rooney and the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson share the same traits and he expects the English man to prove his quality at Derby and at a bigger club.

Saha added that Wazza has enough empathy to see the weakness and strength of his players on the pitch.

His words, “It’s a hard job for him at Derby but he’s a tough cookie.”

“I don’t know him as a manager but what I see in terms of his engagement, he’s class.”

“I’ve seen some interviews and some really passionate body language on the touchline.”

“And he’s got a lot of empathy, which is really important.”

“This allows you to really see the weakness and strength of a player and then you’re able to decide how to help.”

“If you don’t have empathy and you just ask someone to do what you require, you don’t move forward.”

“That was the main quality of Sir Alex Ferguson, so for that and so many aspects I think Wayne will do great.”

“I think he’s up for great things as a manager.”

“No disrespect to Derby but I think when he gets another opportunity with a so-called bigger club, I think he will show great quality because he’s very smart and dedicated.”