Sack me if I fail to perform- Peter Obi to Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has given a reason Nigerians should sack him if elected president in the upcoming presidential election.

Obi said Nigerians should sack him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, if they take the country in the wrong direction.

Speaking at the Support Group Conveners Conference in Abuja, Obi cautioned against voting for politicians who impoverished 95 million Nigerians.

To this end, Obi urged Nigerians to reject the old political order that brought about poverty and debt.

He urged Nigerians to take ownership of the country from the old political order.

He assured Nigerians of his commitment to the New Nigeria Project, stressing that “This is your project.”

Obi enjoined Nigerians to demand accountability from public officeholders to stem the tide of corruption.

Stressing that “We can make Nigeria work,” Obi said: “Myself and my running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, As drivers whose duty will be to take Nigeria to a destination of peace, unity and progress if elected as president and vice-president respectively in the coming February, 25th general elections, ‘sack’ me and my running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed whenever we are found to be taking Nigerians in the opposite direction.”

He decried the high poverty rate in the country, insisting that Nigeria had no reason to be counted among the poor nations of the world.

“All our country has produced in the last ten years is poverty. In 2012, the number of Nigerians who are poor was about 65 million. Today, it is about 95 million. And those who caused it are asking to be given more years. To do what?” He asked.