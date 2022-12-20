Saka And Martinelli Will Rejoin Arsenal Straight Away – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to provide injury news on Emile Smith Rowe. He also explained when Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could return to action immediately, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Emile hasn’t been able to train in the last few days as he has been out for a while, but he hopes he’ll be able to start training next week.

Arteta added that Saka and Martinelli will come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team.

His words, “Emile hasn’t been able to train in the last few days but hopefully he can start [to train] next week. He’s been out for a while now – he needs some time to get back to speed. We really need him and we’re going to welcome him with both arms, because he’s a really important player for us. We need him fit on the pitch.”

On Saka and Martinelli, “They’ll come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team. We’re waiting for them and they are desperate to be back as well. I’ve spoken to both of them. Gabi was here today, with a big smile and big energy. He’s ready to go again. It’s going to be a big boost for the team.”