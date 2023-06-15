SAN Agbakoba calls for removal of INEC Chairman

Prominent Nigerian lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take steps toward the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Agbakoba made this call in a statement released on Thursday, June 15, 2023, where he commended President Tinubu for his recent actions against corruption and called for further reforms.

Agbakoba began by congratulating President Tinubu for suspending the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, in his crackdown on fuel subsidy and foreign exchange corruption.

He expressed his satisfaction with the president’s efforts in tackling endemic corruption and emphasised the need to continue the reform agenda.

The senior advocate then shifted his focus to the Independent National Electoral Commission, describing the logistical failures of the 2023 elections as the worst in the country’s history. Agbakoba stressed that his concerns were not limited to the disputed election results currently being reviewed in various tribunals.

Instead, he highlighted the incompetence of the INEC as a common problem faced by both petitioners and respondents.

Agbakoba emphasised that in order to initiate meaningful electoral reforms, the INEC Chairman must either resign or be removed from office. He argued that keeping the current leadership in place would impede the necessary changes and hinder progress. The lawyer further stated that such reforms were crucial for restoring confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

President Tinubu’s administration has wasted no time in implementing various reforms since assuming office less than three weeks ago. Notable actions include the unification of the foreign exchange system, as well as the signing of the Students Loan Act and the Data Protection Act. These measures aim to address economic challenges and protect the rights of Nigerian citizens.