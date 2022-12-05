    Login
    Stories Were Planted Against Meghan Markle In The Media – Prince Harry

    A brand new trailer for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries has been released today, Monday, Dec. 5. The trailer features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and it says several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted” by royal insiders.

    Prince Harry and Megan Markle
    Prince Harry’s words, “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

    A journalist said, “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist.”

    Another voice added, “It’s about hatred, it’s about race.”

