Super Eagles Must Not Give Ghana A Sniff At Goal – Yobo

Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has come out to share the tactics to stop Ghana in Tuesday’s make-or-break 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Super Eagles will need to keep their defensive organisation in structure and not give Ghana a sniff at goal to seal qualification tonight at the Abuja stadium.

Yobo added that Nigeria is playing at home and the nation is very experienced when it comes to World Cup qualifiers, so he sees nothing but a victory.

His words, “We have to keep our defensive organisation in structure and not give them a sniff at goal which we did okay in Kumasi – we can also improve on that,”

“Talking about away goals, if they try to attack us, I think our players will also try to find space behind them, so it works both ways.”

“If they are coming to attack, I will take that because we have very quick and talented players who can take advantage of a team that is coming out of the blocks to attack.”

“Nigeria is playing at home and we know what it takes, we are experienced at this stage and we will try to do everything possible to win this game.”

“They are counting on away goals or a scored draw, but we are going out to win. However, it’s never going to be easy because the Ghanaians are a very good side.”

“We do have fantastic players going forward, I am just hoping that these players can gel [today] – with their movement, creativity and trying to score goals – that is the only part that I think we need to do better, collectively.”

“This is a derby game, it’s almost like a cup final – we are talking about qualifying for the World Cup. No national team will make it come easy for you. You have to fight for it and earn the right to win.”

“It’s going to be very tough but we are playing at home and we have the players that have just a little bit of edge.”