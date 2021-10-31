The Disgrace Vs Liverpool Will Always Be A Stain On My CV – Ole

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to say that the victory vs Spurs won’t erase the disgrace vs Liverpool. He recently revealed that the wounds left by Klopp and his boys are still very fresh.

According to him, the shocking loss is always going to be in the history books and it’ll continue to remain a very dark spot on his CV.

Ole added that it was a very difficult week for everyone at the club but he is happy his boys responded very well.

His words, “Of course it doesn’t. That’s always going to be in the history books – one of the darkest days. A dark spot on our CV. But football becomes history so quickly.”

“The experience of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano is massive. We need it. We can’t hide. The week has been difficult for all the players. They really stuck at it. Experience counts in situations like this.”

“Of course when you come off the pitch winning 3-0, keeping the ball away from our goal – David de Gea didn’t have a save to make – that’s pleasing. In football sometimes it goes for us and sometimes against,”

“We worked on this this week. The boys were brilliant, they took it on board.”

“Raphael Varane is a top player. He reads the game well. He’s quick and so experienced. To get him back is massive for us.”

“We’ve got a hard week again. Champions League game then City. We’ve got to digest this one and be ready for Tuesday.”

“It’s obviously been a difficult week, it is for any team when you don’t win. We’ve responded the only way we know how. The staff, the players all want to win,”

“Playing for Man Utd there’s always pressure, you have to learn to enjoy it. Part of playing for this club is to come out of difficult moments. This club has always bounced back.”

“I think [Solskjaer’s] prepared for the team we’re playing against. We all have to buy into what the manager tells us to do. Today that helped us come away with the three points.”

“There’s more to come [from us]. As long as we keep improving, keep picking up points, we’ll see where we are come the end of the season.”