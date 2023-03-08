The Trust Chelsea Fans Have In Me Is Incredible – Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has come out to admit to feeling at home at the club. This is coming after a young fan approached him following Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it really touched his heart when the boy ran out to come and see him because it was a special moment that makes him feel more connected with Chelsea fans.

Enzo added that the trust that the supporters have in him is incredible, and he has to repay that faith.

His words, “It touched my heart when the boy ran out to come and see me,”

“It was such a special moment because he wanted to see me and he gave me a quick hug. It made me feel even more connected with the fans. I love getting to know the fans and the trust that they have in me is incredible. I feel at home. I am really happy here and I am getting to know my teammates better. I am feeling more confident.”