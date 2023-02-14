There Is A Good Atmosphere In The PSG Dressing Room – Marquinhos

PSG captain, Marquinhos has come out to open up on what it is like trying to keep a happy dressing room with the club loaded with star players. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is a very good atmosphere in the PSG team, and even if they sometimes have different opinions as players, they remain united.

Marquinhos added that Messi remains highly motivated every day in training despite achieving everything in football.

His words, “We have a very good atmosphere in the team, even if we sometimes have different opinions. So far we have gotten everything sorted out, whether it went well or badly. There are great personalities at every top club.”

“For me, it’s always important to talk a lot, to be honest and to keep the group together. With good performances and mutual help on the pitch, the rest will take care of itself.”

On Messi, “We get along better and better on the pitch. Of course we initially had to find the position that suits everyone best, most recently with Leo. But you can see him highly motivated every day, whether in training or during a games. After returning from the World Cup, he’s working towards getting to the same level he was before. Whether it’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, they are three great players who want to win. We want to benefit from that.”