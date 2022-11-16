There’s Nothing Wrong With The Woke Culture And Feminism – Meghan Markle

Popular celebrity, Meghan Markle has come out to defend feminism and woke culture. She recently had her say in the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, woke simply means being alert to injustice in society, especially racism, and she sees nothing wrong with having such a belief.

Meghan added that she also sees nothing wrong with a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man.

Her words, “Or the word ‘woke.’ I know I’m saying ‘woke.’ I fully realize I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here’s why. Because ‘woke,’ by definition, means alert to injustice in society, especially racism.”

“Now, what’s loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting, ‘outrageous,’ they would say, but why?”

“What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that? Turtle, as I often say — go back into the safety of our own shell.”

