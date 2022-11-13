Too Many Superstars Confused Me At PSG – Pochettino

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to blast the club’s recruitment while he was in charge. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there were just too many stars during his time in charge of the Ligue 1 giants, so he had to adapt constantly because there was too much greatness around.

Poch added that having too many superstars who all need their place on the pitch can cause lots of confusion for the manager.

His words, “You need to adapt constantly because there was too much greatness,”

“For Barca to have Messi or for Madrid to count on Cristiano [Ronaldo] is a blessing. But when you put too many players on the pitch who all need their place and to be No. 1, there can be confusion.”

“In the end, when you play, it’s 11 players with only one ball. There was a penalty and who takes it? It’s not even the manager’s decision.”

“Our ability [Pochettino and his coaching staff’s] was that of being people who kept the consensus, who were flexible to give each person what they needed. The thing is each one needed something different with their circumstances, depending on how they were doing in sporting terms, in family terms etc.”

“We gave cause for there to be certain stability at PSG this year and for the same pieces to be maintained.”