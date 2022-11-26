Trump Insulted Kim Kardashian When We Met – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to reveal that former US president, Donald Trump rejected his request to run with him in the 2024 election. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Trump insulted his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian during their meeting in Mar-a-Lago this week, and the ex-president was clearly caught off guard when he walked in with intelligence.

He added that Trump even told him he was going to lose, and he was stunned by the conclusion.

His words, “The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,”

“I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

“It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence.”

“I told Trump that’s the mother of my children.”

“Trump started basically screaming at the table telling me I was gonna lose,”

“I’m like, “Wait, hold on Trump – you’re talking to Ye.”‘